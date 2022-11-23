LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A 34-year-old man is in custody following a foot chase through southwestern Lawrence.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports they took a man into custody on Wednesday with help from the Lawrence Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol. The chase ensued after a stolen vehicle from the Kansas City area.

Just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 23, a deputy attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle on the South Lawrence Trafficway. The driver stopped briefly before driving away, using the shoulder to pass other vehicles. He then made a U-turn near 27th Street to drive westbound.

The high amount of traffic in the area on the highway and high speeds caused the pursuing deputy to conduct a tactical vehicle intervention to disable the fleeing vehicle. The driver then ran north across Clinton Parkway into a wooded area.

Law enforcement used a drone and K-9 unit to track the suspect’s location. He was taken into custody after being spotted by the drone without further incident. The name of the suspect was not released.