‘Stop the Steal’ rally held at Kansas State Capitol in demand of election recount

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Supporters of President Donald Trump met at the Kansas State Capitol Saturday, Nov. 7 after Joe Biden was named President-elect. The movement is known as “Stop the Steal” and claims the election was stolen.

Over 300 people showed up at the Kansas State House to ask for ballots in certain states to be re-counted. “Stop the Steal” is a movement picking up quickly among Republicans all over the United States.

“We just want to let America know that we’re still fighting for Donald Trump,” one protester, who chose to remain anonymous, said.

Trump supporters are backing Donald Trump’s view on ‘integrity’ in the election and they claim that voter fraud has taken place.

“It’s very much about the integrity of the vote and we’re wanting to make sure every vote is counted,” Kim Borchers, Kansas Republican National Committeewoman, said.

Election results revealed that Joe Biden won a total of 290 electoral votes. 270 is enough to claim the presidency.