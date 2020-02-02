Stores plan ahead to celebrate a Chiefs victory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local Topeka stores are holding special hours following a Chiefs victory in Super Bowl LIV.
Several stores in Topeka will put out official Super Bowl LIV gear if the Chiefs bring home a win. Here are some of the participating locations.
- Location: 5900 SW Huntoon Street Topeka, KS 66604 and 401 3rd Place Manhattan, KS 66502
- Extended Hours: The store will open immediately following a Chiefs Super Bowl win, and the Topeka and Manhattan locations will open at 7 a.m. on Monday morning.
- Location: 1133 SW Wanamaker Rd, Suite 300 Topeka, Kansas 66604
- Extended Hours: The store will open immediately following a Chiefs Super Bowl win
- Some of the products include Championship T- Shirts, long sleeve shirts, hoodies, hats, and novelty items.
- Location: 5918 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604
- Extended Hours: The store will open from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., or until products has sold out.