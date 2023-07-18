TOPEKA (KSNT) – City officials say work crews will be sweeping across Topeka to help local residents clear damage from last week’s powerful storm.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said in a press release that work crews will continue work started on Monday, July 17 to clear debris scattered by a storm responsible for causing widespread damage and power outages in Kansas and Missouri. Work crews cleared debris in the Oakland and Potwin neighborhoods with 12-hour shifts Monday.

Spiker said a schedule for further cleanup efforts is unavailable, but the city plans to release more details. Currently, the city plans to send work crews on two separate passes through Topeka to clear debris with the first pass continuing through to Saturday, July 22. The second pass will start on Monday, July 24. Locals who want their storm debris removed are asked to place it on the curb as soon as possible and no later than the morning of Monday, July 24.

Spiker said work crews will pick up debris like tree limbs, leaves and tree trunks. Locals are responsible for bringing the debris to the curb for removal. Any debris placed on the curb for removal must be stacked away from trees, power lines, mail boxes, gas meters, hydrants and other obstructions. Crews will not pick up trash, tires, construction debris or anything else other than vegetative debris.

You can make reports to the city regarding issues of immediate concern by calling 785-368-3111.