TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local residents will have the opportunity to learn about the art of storm spotting in an upcoming training session in the Capital City in April.

The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management announced that the 2023 Storm Spotters class will be held April 3 at 7 p.m. The National Weather Service (NWS), Shawnee County Emergency Management and Washburn University are working together to host this session.

The training will be held at the Washburn Tech conference center in building A at 5724 Southwest Huntoon St., according to Shawnee Co. Department of Emergency Management. The session will last around 90 minutes. The program is free and space is limited.

Courses like this are offered every year by the NWS with the goal of preparing people for severe weather season. Spotters help provide critical information during severe weather events that help in warning operations at the NWS. Last year’s training session took place in Belleville.

If you have any questions you can reach out to Director Dusty Nichols with Shawnee Co. Department of Emergency Management at dustin.nichols@snco.us or call 785-251-4150.