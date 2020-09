TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Hospital is looking to expand its cancer center in Topeka.

On Monday night, the Topeka planning commission will meet do decide whether or not the addition fits.

The hospital wants to amend the zoning map in order to build the Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center Pharmacy.

The expansion would replace the parking at 7th and Washburn Ave.

The area is currently zoned residential and the city would have to change the zoning map before the expansion can move forward.