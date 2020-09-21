Stormont Vail announces scholarship program with $40,000 going to local students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail and its foundation are giving $40,000 in scholarships to students looking to go into the medical field at Washburn University and Washburn Tech.

Some of those fields include nursing and surgical technology.

The scholarships are available for new and existing students at both schools and also for staff at Stormont Vail looking to further their education.

The Stormont Vail Foundation’s president Amy Burns said the number of students and faculty who will get the scholarships will depend on how many apply.

The hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Carol Perry said the partners are looking to keep talented workers in the community.

“This is the time to really keep our vision clear, improve the health of our community, have a pipeline of staff that will continue to come into the organization to care for those that need our care,” Perry said.

Students and faculty can start applying for the scholarships soon for next semester.

Students who get the scholarships will be required to work at Stormont Vail after graduation.

Watch the announcement with more speakers, below.