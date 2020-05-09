Stormont Vail buys masks for workers with Topeka Community Foundation grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Amy Burns with Stormont Vail said they go through about 100 masks a day at the hospital. Since the masks are in such high demand around the world, they are more expensive.

“What we have been able to buy we’ve had to get them at higher prices because everyone wants to get them,” Burns said.

The Topeka Community Foundation gave the hospital $2,500 to help offset the costs of the masks.

Burns says they are appreciative for the help because they are working nonstop.

“Our teams are here night and day every day to serve the community and we need to do for them what we can to make sure they stay safe so they can treat them,” Burns said.

CLICK HERE if you would like to donate to the Live, Work, and Give fund.