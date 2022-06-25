TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health and Children’s Miracle Network are partnering up to bring you discounts for the upcoming Country Stampede while supporting kids in our community.

Hannah Maddy, CMN program manager and member of the Stormont Vail Foundation, stopped by 27 News Friday morning to give us the details. This campaign keeps dollars raised in our community to help local kids. The Country Stampede discount code campaign is one that’s come up and you can help them raise money.

Discount codes are listed below:

Stormont Vail Code Gate Price Stormont Vail Price Country Stampede donates 3 Day General Admission

Ticket STORMONT22 $190 $160 $30 Thursday General Admission VAILTHU $75 $60 $10 Friday General Admission VAILFRI $130 $115 $15 Saturday General Admission VAILSAT $150 $130 $20

Once you enter the code, the original price of the ticket will change to the discounted cost. You can get your tickets at countrystampede.com.