JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health is beginning contract negotiations to bring hospital and clinic services to Geary County and Junction City.

The health system announced Tuesday that it submitted a Letter of Intent to negotiate with the Geary County Commission and the Geary Community Hospital, which both groups approved. While the Letter of Intent is non-binding, if negotiations go according to plan, Stormont Vail would potentially enter into a contract to provide healthcare services in Junction City and Geary County.

The negotiations announcement came little more than three months after the Geary Community Hospital closed down its intensive care unit. Director of Human Resources LJ Baker said the closure was due to an “exacerbated COVID-19 nursing shortage, as well as fiscal situations beyond [their] control.” While the ICU is no longer in operation, the local hospital still provides emergency, inpatient, outpatient and surgical services.

With the Geary Community Hospital facing financial hardship, the Interim CEO Margaret Grismer credited the Geary Community Hospital Transition Task Force for helping to get the ball rolling with Stormont Vail to keep healthcare available in the area.

“The Geary County commissioners are also to be commended for their support to ensure hospital and healthcare services continue to be available long-term,” Grismer said.

Stormont Vail Health CEO Robert Kenagy, M.D., also has high hopes for a partnership with Geary Community Hospital.

“Our intent is that we together will create a healthcare system that delivers high-quality care close to home and is financially sustaining,” Kenagy said.

Alongside the potential for Stormont to get involved in Geary County, the healthcare system is also building a large medical facility near Kansas State University. With around 24 primary and specialty care providers in the area, Stormont Vail said the new building would house all of its Manhattan medical groups.