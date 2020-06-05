Stormont Vail dietitian shares recipes for summer meal prep

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Dietitian Amber Groeling talked with KSNT News about protein and the importance of including it in your diet.

Check out these recipes to add protein into your morning routine:

Berry Almond Overnight Oats:

Ingredients:

¼ cup rolled or instant oats

1 Tbsp chia seed

2 Tbps. plain or light vanilla yogurt

½ scoop protein powder

¾ cup liquid (almond milk, milk, etc.)

1 cup of berries, divided

1 Tbsp almonds

Directions:

In a mason jar add the oats, chia, yogurt, protein powder, liquid and ½ cup of berries. Shake to combine. Place in fridge overnight. In the morning, add the remaining berries and almonds. Enjoy! Will keep 2-3 days.

Nutrition facts per recipe: 320 calories, 6 g fat, 0 g sat fat, 25 g carb, 8 g fiber, 25 g protein

Chunky Monkey Overnight Oats:

Ingredients:

¼ cup rolled or instant oats

1 Tbsp chia seed

2 Tbps. plain or light vanilla yogurt

½ scoop protein powder

¾ cup liquid (almond milk, milk, etc.)

½ banana, diced

1 Tbsp cocoa powder

2 Tbsp pb2, powdered peanut butter

2 tsp sugar-free Lily’s chocolate chips, optional

2 Tbsp. peanuts, optional

Directions:

In a mason jar add the oats, chia, yogurt, protein powder, liquid, banana, cocoa, powdered peanut butter, chocolate chips and peanuts. Shake to combine. Place in fridge overnight. Eat cold the next day. Will keep for 2-3 days.

Nutrition facts per recipe: 360 calories, 10 g fat, 1 g sat, 28 g carb, 11 g fiber, 27 g protein