Stormont Vail dietitian uses seasonal veggies for fall recipe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With the cooler weather, you may be reaching for some comfort foods, but there are healthy options you can make at home instead.

Stormont Vail Clinical Dietitian Amber Groeling was on the KSNT News morning show Friday to demonstrate a healthy recipe for the fall season.

Groeling used butternut squash, parsnips, granny smith apples, cranberries, leeks, red onion and Brussel sprouts to create a healthy veggie mix.

Groeling recommends adding cinnamon and nutmeg to the mix to give your home a fall smell. You can add chicken breast to the mix as well. Groeling recommends baking the mix for 20-25 minutes.