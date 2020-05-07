Stormont Vail Event Center hosting free streamed concert series

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Events Center announced a new free, livestreamed concert series Thursday morning for local artists to take the stage in Landon Arena.

“Sound Check: Live at the Vail,” starts May 14 at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by Majic 107.7 Morning Show Host Sean Kelly.

Partnered with Prairie Band Casino and Resort, the series will feature local bands every Thursday night for the next four weeks:

May 14: Mark and the Sharks

May 21: Paradize Band

May 28: Whitney and Josh

June 4: Brothers Blues Band

The Stormont Vail Events Center said bands will perform live on the Landon Arena stage “with commentary similar to if they were conducting an actual Sound Check before a show.”

Fans will be able to watch the free livestream through Facebook Live on the Stormont Vail Events Center page, and can post comments and request songs during the event.

“This is a modern way for the venue to continue to provide premium entertainment to the community,” said Kellen Seitz, Stormont Vail Events Center General Manager. “We want to help support some of local talent who have not had the opportunity to play for audiences over the past few weeks, and give them the chance to perform in an arena that has hosted music superstars like Kenny Rogers, Carrie Underwood, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi and more.”

Each band will have the option to include a link to a cash app account such as Venmo or Paypal on the stream, so that fans have the option to virtually tip the band, according to a venue spokesperson.