TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Events Center will not be accepting cash at concession stands starting Tuesday April 4.

The stands in Landon Arena, Exhibition Hall and Domer Arena will be fully cashless. OVG360 and OVG Hospitality made the announcement Tuesday.

“In an effort to enhance customer experience, going cashless will reduce wait times and increase the speed of service allowing patrons more time to enjoy the events”, General Manager Kevin Seitz said.

The first big events the cashless concessions will be implemented will be the MAC Gun Show on April 15-16, and the Topeka Tropics Arena Football game on April 22.

Attendees can use their debit, credit or mobile device to make purchases. The box office will still accept cash for ticket purchases.