Stormont Vail Events Center construction to end in April, events possibly this summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Construction at the Stormont Vail Events Center is set to be complete in April and events could be coming soon after.

The majority of the $48 million dollar renovation project is complete. General Manager Kellen Seitz said a new sign is set to be installed in March. Work is currently being done on the new lobby that connects Landon Arena and Exhibition Hall.

“Patrons can expect to be indoors when they are buying their tickets, not having to wait outside in cold or inclement weather,” Seitz said. “There’s an escalator just inside the glass panels that you can see. There’s a stairwell that takes you up right in to the new concourse entry.”

Seitz said scheduling events has proven to be more tricky. He said they have a “couple handfuls” of events that they are holding dates for, but they are not yet under contract.

While they are shooting for summer, Seitz said it could be fall before full scale events are back at The Vail.

“Those early months of the fall, we’ll have those larger live entertainment concerts that you are used to, the big sporting festivals that you are used to,” Seitz said. “It’s all going to be dependent on a number of factors.”

One of those factors is the Shawnee County health guidelines and gathering limits. Another is the Stormont Vail COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Seitz said the clinic is currently scheduled to be in Exhibition Hall until the end of May.

Seitz said the earliest event that he’s confident will not move is the Casting Crowns concert on October 3.