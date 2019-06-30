Stormont Vail Events Center holds first Pig ‘N Pour

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– It was the day of the pig and a can of brew at the Stormont Vail Events Center, for the first Pig ‘N Pour. Bringing local restaurants to one place as they pulled out all the hops and hogs.

The new event had food, games and beers. For the events center, this was a way to bring food and fun to everyone, this time with the eye on the swine.

“We do Wing Fling every year,” Brianna Berggren said, with the Stormont Vail Events Center. “Which is obviously wings. And I wanted something different. Summer BBQ style. Like a big party not in the winter.”

Bringing in more than the 500 guest they anticipated .

“It’s been fun,” said Kyle Rodecap who attended the event. “I wasn’t sure what to expect. Just decided to come out and see what’s going on. We’ll be back next year.”

It wasn’t just about the hops and the chops, it was a way to bring restaurants around town to one events center.

“Shop local, eat local, support local,” Berggren said. “We want to be good partners to our community. It’s like a big marketing thing for them to get them to the restaurants afterward.”

“I think it’s great,” Lee Atkins said who attended the event with Kyle and his wife. “Everybody gets to try everything at once, instead of dedicating a night of the week to go out.”