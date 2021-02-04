Stormont Vail Events Center hosting free Q&A with former Chiefs players

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you’ve ever wanted to chat with some of your favorite former Chiefs players, now is your chance.
Stormont Vail Events Center is having a free, live-streamed Q&A starting at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
Former players like Will Shields and Christian Okoye will be answering questions.
General Manager for SVEC Kellen Seitz said you can buy a VIP Skype session for after the Q&A for a one-on-one or three-on-one chat.
“To talk about really anything. You know, they’re talking about past super bowl experiences, their playing experience, and a lot of the fun excitement leading up to the big game,” Seitz said.
To watch the live stream, click here.
To purchase sessions for after the free Q&A, click here.