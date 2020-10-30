Stormont Vail Events Center launching drive-thru Trunk or Treat event Friday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center is launching a new trunk or treat event Friday night. More than 20 businesses are participating in the drive thru event.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marketing Director Allie Geist said they wanted to find a way to throw a safe and fun event for the community.

“We wanted to offer an opportunity for parents to bring their kids out and still celebrate Halloween in its true form,” Geist said. “Give them a chance to dress up. Give them a chance to get candy, but do it in the safest way we can come up with.”

Geist said each of the businesses will set up a booth or trunk in the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot. Families will enter off of Topeka Boulevard.

Families will stay in their car for most of the event. Geist said each of the businesses will bring candy to the car. She said the people handing out candy will be wearing masks and gloves.

At the end of the event, families can get out of their car and take a picture in their costumes. There will be a costume contest for best kids and adults costume. There will also be prizes for the businesses.

The drive-thru trunk or treat will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There’s a map of how to drive-thru the event posted below.