Stormont Vail Events Center preparing to host events again

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The manager at the Stormont Vail Events Center is looking on the bright side of being closed the past few months.

Kellen Seitz said they were able to get more done without having to juggle events going on.

In addition to all of the construction for the $48 million renovation, he is preparing for the return of large events as well. They will have social distancing with a max of around 2,000 guests as well as requiring workers and guests to wear masks.

“Right now we’ve looked at a number of different ways we can produce events inside this space which is the arena, with social distancing in mind. Floor marker locations to keep everyone as distant as possible,” Seitz said.

One of the events scheduled this year is the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association. Military men and women come from all over to bull ride and barrel race.

“I mean this just kind of shows the growth and what it really shows to us is the support from the Topeka region, the flint hills region, the Junction City, Manhattan and Fort Riley communities and all of the veterans and veteran support we have here,” Steve Milton, with the Armed Forces Association, said.

Seitz said he is working to reschedule the events that were canceled.

“A lot of those events that were supposed to have taken place during this COVID shutdown have moved to the October November December time frame so we will see a lot more of the concert content,” Seitz said.

SVEC plans to reopen officially on July 6th.