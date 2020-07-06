Stormont Vail Events Center reopening with new safety procedures Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center is reopening to the public. Employees returned to “The Vail” Monday morning with new health and safety procedures in place.

General Manager Kellen Seitz said all employees, staff and visiting event staff are required to wear face masks. They also need to “pass” a screening before entering the building. This includes four screening questions and a temperature check.

Seitz said they have installed plexiglass at concession stands and in the administration office. They have also increased the number of sanitizing stations across the venue. He said they are also looking at ways to limit the contact between employees and visitors.

“We are moving towards touch-less systems if and wherever possible,” Seitz said. “We’re trying to do as much touch-less ticketing options as we can, touch-less parking options.”

Public events will start at The Vail in mid-July. Ladies Day Out, a Gun & Knife Show, and the Shawnee County 4-H Horse Show are all currently set for the weekend of July 18.

Seitz said they will have a mask requirement for those attending events with more than 500 people. For events with less people masks are “strongly encouraged” but not required.