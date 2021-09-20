Stormont Vail Events Center secures two attractions

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners approved the events at their meeting Monday morning.

The Blizzard Bash Demolition Derby will be held this November as well as two additional years.

Commissioners also approved the Kansas Kids Wrestling Tournament for four years each March through 2025.

Kellen Seitz, manager of the events center, said it’s been a slow couple of months because of the pandemic.

“We have a lot of event activity going on and taking place over these next few months as we lead into 2022,” Seitz said. “The future is bright here at Stormont Vail Events Center and we are looking forward to getting geared up to get back into action.”

These events also impact taxpayers, since the events center is owned by Shawnee County. The more money that comes into the events center, the less tax money that could be used to support it.