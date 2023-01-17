TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 60th Topeka Home Show will take place Feb. 10-12 at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The Topeka Area Building Association’s 2023 Topeka Home Show will offer more home, garden and landscape exhibits than ever before. Tickets are $5 and are included in a buy-one-get-one-free sale, which ends on Feb. 9.

Tickets are sold at the following locations: