TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center will be busy this weekend with thousands of people attending graduations, the last Topeka Tropics home game, Evans United Carnival and the Buckskin Horse Show.

Stormont Vail Events Center District Marketing Director Allie Geist provided updated details on times, policies and traffic/parking accommodations.

Topeka Tropics Game Saturday, May 20 at Landon Arena:

Visitors are required to adhere to the prohibited items list here.

The Box Office opens at 2 p.m. and the tailgate event starts at 4 p.m.

Doors and bars open at 6 p.m.

Kick-off begins at 7 p.m.

Evans United Carnival May 18 – May 28 at the Stormont Vail Events Center Parking Lot:

Open 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Saturday carnival will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Sunday the carnival will not have a day session but will be open at 6 p.m.

Buckskin Horse Show Saturday and Sunday at the Domer Livestock Arena:

The event starts at 8 a.m.

Attendees are asked to use parking lots off Western Ave. closest to Domer Arena.

Graduations held Sunday at the Landon Arena:

Only clear bags are allowed. The full bag policy can be found here.

Expect heavy traffic before and after graduations.

Concessions will not be open.

Shawnee Heights graduation will be held at 11 a.m.

Seaman High School graduation will be held at 2 p.m.

Auburn Washburn graduation will be held at 5 p.m.

Events will be held at the Stormont Vail Events Center Landon Arena, Parking Lot and Domer Livestock Arena at One Expocentre Drive, Topeka, Kansas 66612-1442. For more event information click here.