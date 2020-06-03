Stormont Vail fires worker over child fight video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health announced Wednesday that they fired a team member who they say was involved in a “disturbing video.”

A spokesman for the hospital said the woman encouraged aggressive actions from two children in the video, one of them being a relative of hers. They said they were deeply concerned about her involvement.

“Our patients are often vulnerable and include children, and the acts demonstrated in the video toward other vulnerable individuals and involving her own family members clearly indicates and confirms that as an employer we determined that we could not continue to retain her in a patient care setting acting on our behalf,” Stormont Vail spokesman Matt Lara said.

He also said they are cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate the video.