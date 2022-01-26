Stormont Vail gives 100,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail celebrated with Topekan Rob Peters when it distributed its 100,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday morning.

“This feels like a major milestone in our part of the effort against COVID-19,” President and CEO, Dr. Rob Kenagy said. “This 100,000th vaccine is representative of the work that our team and community are doing to end this pandemic, one dose at a time.”

On Tuesday it was announced that the state of Kansas had the nation’s highest rising average of COVID-19 cases per-capita, according to the Medical News Network.

“The state that now has the highest average case per capita is Kansas,” University of Kansas Health System Dr. Steve Stites said. “If you look at Kansas, the highest increasing rate in the United States, not exactly the honor you want to receive.”

On Tuesday, Stormont Vail Health reported it had 66 inpatients that were COVID-19 positive. According to Stormont Vail, 90% of those patients were unvaccinated or had a dose more than six months ago. Of those tested, 43.6 % were positive. As of Tuesday, 249 team members and 18 providers were on leave for COVID-19.

