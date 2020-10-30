Stormont Vail Health announces Topeka High and University of Kansas alumna as the new CFO

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health has announced Peg Burnette as the new senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Burnett brings over 16 years of experience as the Chief Financial Officer for Denver Health and Hospital Authority.

While in Colorado Burnette was recognized as one of the Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Colorado by the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce.

“Peg’s extensive experience has distinguished her as a health care finance leader, committed to delivering results with a focus on the patients and families we serve,” said Robert Kenagy, M.D., president and CEO, Stormont Vail Health. “Under her leadership, Stormont Vail will be able to continue to provide high-quality, efficient integrated care to our patients and the 400,000 resident area that our health system serves.”

The Topeka High School graduate attended from the University of Kansas. She will be responsible for the health system’s financial performance, including financial audit, financial management, revenue cycle services, and supply chain management.

Burnette is succeeding Robert Langland who is retiring to join his son and fiancé in Costa Rica.