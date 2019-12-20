Stormont Vail Health dietitian showcases healthy holiday foods

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Amber Groeling with Stormont Vail Health came on the KSNT News morning show Friday to share the festive flavor of pistachios and cranberries.

In this segment, Groeling displayed two recipes: Cranberry-Pistachio Tarts and Cranberry-Pistachio Brussels Sprouts Salad.

Cranberry-Pistachio Brussels Sprouts Salad

All you need:



1 tsp orange zest

3 tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice

1 tbsp Stone-ground Honey Dijon mustard

¼ cup red onion, minced

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

10 oz. Brussels sprouts, finely chopped or shredded using a food processor

½ cup shredded Gouda cheese

¼ cup pistachios

¼ cup low-sugar dried cranberries



All you do:

1. In a measuring cup whisk the orange zest, orange juice, mustard, onion, garlic and olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste.

2. In a medium bowl, toss the shredded Brussels sprouts with the Gouda cheese, pistachios and cranberries. Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat. Wait at least 10 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to build. Serves 4, 1 ½ cups each

Nutrition Facts per serving: 150 calories, 10 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 150 mg sodium, 9 g carb, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 5 g protein

Cranberry-Pistachio Tarts

Makes: 15 tarts

Ingredients:



1 pkg. Athens mini tart shells, defrosted

5 oz whipped cream cheese

½ cup prepared low-sugar cranberry sauce

¼ cup chopped pistachios



Directions:

Fill each tart 2/3 full with whipped cream cheese. Top with cranberry sauce, then sprinkle with chopped pecans. Serve.

Low-Sugar Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients:



1 pkg. fresh cranberries

1-cup sugar-free substitute for baking (Swerve, Xylitol, Stevia, Splenda, etc.)

½ – ¾-cup water

1 orange – use 1 tsp zest and all of the juice

1 tsp vanilla extract



Directions:

Combine the cranberries, sugar substitute, ½ cup water, orange zest and juice in a medium saucepan and bring to boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes until cranberries pop and a sauce is formed. Stir occasionally. If needed, add additional 2-4 Tbsp of water to reach desired consistency. Stir in vanilla.