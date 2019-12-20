Stormont Vail Health dietitian showcases healthy holiday foods

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Amber Groeling with Stormont Vail Health came on the KSNT News morning show Friday to share the festive flavor of pistachios and cranberries.
In this segment, Groeling displayed two recipes: Cranberry-Pistachio Tarts and Cranberry-Pistachio Brussels Sprouts Salad.
Cranberry-Pistachio Brussels Sprouts Salad
All you need:
- 1 tsp orange zest
- 3 tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice
- 1 tbsp Stone-ground Honey Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup red onion, minced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 10 oz. Brussels sprouts, finely chopped or shredded using a food processor
- ½ cup shredded Gouda cheese
- ¼ cup pistachios
- ¼ cup low-sugar dried cranberries
All you do:
1. In a measuring cup whisk the orange zest, orange juice, mustard, onion, garlic and olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste.
2. In a medium bowl, toss the shredded Brussels sprouts with the Gouda cheese, pistachios and cranberries. Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat. Wait at least 10 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to build. Serves 4, 1 ½ cups each
Nutrition Facts per serving: 150 calories, 10 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 150 mg sodium, 9 g carb, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 5 g protein
Cranberry-Pistachio Tarts
Makes: 15 tarts
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg. Athens mini tart shells, defrosted
- 5 oz whipped cream cheese
- ½ cup prepared low-sugar cranberry sauce
- ¼ cup chopped pistachios
Directions:
Fill each tart 2/3 full with whipped cream cheese. Top with cranberry sauce, then sprinkle with chopped pecans. Serve.
Low-Sugar Cranberry Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg. fresh cranberries
- 1-cup sugar-free substitute for baking (Swerve, Xylitol, Stevia, Splenda, etc.)
- ½ – ¾-cup water
- 1 orange – use 1 tsp zest and all of the juice
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Directions:
Combine the cranberries, sugar substitute, ½ cup water, orange zest and juice in a medium saucepan and bring to boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes until cranberries pop and a sauce is formed. Stir occasionally. If needed, add additional 2-4 Tbsp of water to reach desired consistency. Stir in vanilla.