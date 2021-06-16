Stormont Vail holds groundbreaking for Manhattan Medical Center

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health is set to hold a groundbreaking for the new Manhattan Medical Campus, Wednesday.

The ground breaking will be held at the K-State research park at the north edge of Kansas State University’s campus at 12 p.m. Featured speakers for the event include:

Dr. Robert Kenagy, Stormont Vail Health President and CEO

Brenda Mills, Stormont Vail Health Board Chair

Tracy O’Rourke, Stormont Vail Health Senior VP & Chief Administrative Officer

Jason Smith, Manhattan Chamber President

Richard Myers, Kansas State University President

The new center will provide primary care and specialty services like neurology, cardiology digestive health and neurosurgery.

You can watch the groundbreaking on Stormont Vail Health’s Facebook page, or click here.