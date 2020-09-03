Stormont Vail making mark in search for possible coronavirus treatment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health has added 56 patients as of Wednesday into their coronavirus treatment program through the Mayo Clinic.

The program uses plasma taken from the blood of a patient who had a severe case of coronavirus and has since recovered to treat a patient currently fighting it.

“We are very pleased that convalescent plasma has become one of the known beneficial treatments for COVID-19 for those that are most seriously ill, so we’re really pleased to have been a part of that research,” said Dr. Robert Kenagy, president and CEO of Stormont Vail Health.

Currently, the FDA does allow this to be used as an emergency treatment method because there is not an approved treatment for coronavirus.

The results are looking promising, Kenagy said.

The hospital encouraged people who have recovered from the coronavirus to consider contacting the Community Blood Center to see if they can donate plasma.