Stormont Vail offering sports physicals clinic Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If your student-athlete needs a physical, there’s an opportunity this weekend to get it done. On Saturday, Stormont Vail is holding a sports physical day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be held at the Cotton O’Neil building at 2660 SW 3rd Street.

The clinic is open to all middle and high school student-athletes, and a parent must be there. However, no appointment is needed.

Dr. Hailey Avila with Stormont Vail explained what to expect.

“Once they’re checked in, we’re taking them through vital stations, so height, weight, blood pressure, that kind of thing,” Dr. Avila said. “And then they’ll see our athletic trainers who take them through a musculoskeletal exam, make sure there’s no issues there. Then they’ll see the provider.”

The physicals cost $20.