TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health will be hosting two adult drive-thru flu shot clinics in Topeka and Manhattan.

The clinics are for established patients who are 19 and older and who have previously had a flu shot with no complications. The schedule for the Topeka clinics are as follows:

Stormont Vail Surgery parking garage, at the corner of 10th St. and Garfield Ave. Oct. 6 and Oct. 13 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The schedule for the Manhattan flu shot clinic is as follows:

1133 College Ave., Building E. The entrance to the clinic is off of Claflin. Oct. 8 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



For more information from Stormont Vail on upcoming pediatric drive-thru flu shot clinics, click here.