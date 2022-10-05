TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health will be hosting two adult drive-thru flu shot clinics in Topeka and Manhattan.

The clinics are for established patients who are 19 and older and who have previously had a flu shot with no complications. The schedule for the Topeka clinics are as follows:

  • Stormont Vail Surgery parking garage, at the corner of 10th St. and Garfield Ave.
    • Oct. 6 and Oct. 13
    • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The schedule for the Manhattan flu shot clinic is as follows:

  • 1133 College Ave., Building E. The entrance to the clinic is off of Claflin.
    • Oct. 8
    • 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For more information from Stormont Vail on upcoming pediatric drive-thru flu shot clinics, click here.