Stormont Vail opening up drive-through clinic to test for coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail’s president and CEO says starting on Tuesday, they will have a drive-through clinic to test people for the coronavirus.

The hope is to keep as many people out of the hospital as possible. To be able to use the drive-through clinic, you must:

-Call the hospital and tell them your symptoms at 785-354-6000

-Have recently traveled to an area with an extensive outbreak

-Not need to be hospitalized

The clinic is located at 920 SW Washburn Ave. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Then 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends.