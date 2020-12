FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) - Soldiers are among those waiting for the chance to get the coronavirus vaccine. When the time comes, they’re ready to act quickly, and KSNT News got an inside look at their Tuesday rehearsal.

It’s one thing to get the vaccines but the next step is to make sure you can give people the shot in an organized way. Officials at Fort Riley had a full rehearsal of what that will like from receiving the vaccine, placing it in ultracold storage and then vaccinating military personnel and their families.