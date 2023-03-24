TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Hospital has been recertified as a Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons Friday.

As of March 24, Stormont Vail is one of only two Level II centers in Kansas and the only hospital located in Northeast Kansas to achieve this verification, according to MollyPatt Eyestone with Stormont Vail. Stormont Vail last achieved Level II status in 2009. The verification will last up to April 14, 2025.

Level II verification is only surpassed by Level I centers, according to the Trauma Center Association of America. Level II trauma centers must provide 24-hour immediate care by general surgeons and have coverage by specialists in:

orthopedic surgery

pelvic, hand, foot and ankle injuries including limb salvage

neurosurgery

anesthesiology

emergency medicine

interventional radiology

cardiothoracic surgery

ophthalmology

ear, nose and throat surgery

plastic surgery

urology

In addition to having specialists in the fields above, Stormont Vail must provide education to the community about trauma prevention, especially for common injuries.