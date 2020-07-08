Stormont Vail sees baby boom of multiples

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health said it’s recently experienced a baby boom of multiples.

In the past week, eight sets of multiples were cared for in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. That includes one set of triplets and seven sets of twins, according to the hospital.

“Every so often, we have a baby boom like this and we’re lucky enough to have one of those now,” Alison Wilson, Administrative Director of Maternal-Child Services, said in a news release.

You can see photos of the babies below, provided by Stormont Vail Health.