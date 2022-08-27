TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Cotton O’Neil Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Injury Clinic will return for area athletes who have sustained a recent sports injury.

Each Saturday, beginning Sept. 3, the clinic will be open for all high school athletes from 8-10 a.m. at Cotton O’Neil Kanza Park in Topeka.

A sports medicine physician and an athletic trainer who will see athletes who need immediate care for an injury sustained during a game, but didn’t need to visit the emergency room.

Injuries appropriate for the clinic include:

Potential fractures

Torn ligaments including ACL

Dislocations

No appointment is necessary. Clients can enter through the west doors and proceed to the second floor.

Visits will be billed to the student athletes insurance and a specialty co-pay will be assessed.