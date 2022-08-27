TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Cotton O’Neil Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Injury Clinic will return for area athletes who have sustained a recent sports injury.
Each Saturday, beginning Sept. 3, the clinic will be open for all high school athletes from 8-10 a.m. at Cotton O’Neil Kanza Park in Topeka.
A sports medicine physician and an athletic trainer who will see athletes who need immediate care for an injury sustained during a game, but didn’t need to visit the emergency room.
Injuries appropriate for the clinic include:
- Potential fractures
- Torn ligaments including ACL
- Dislocations
No appointment is necessary. Clients can enter through the west doors and proceed to the second floor.
Visits will be billed to the student athletes insurance and a specialty co-pay will be assessed.