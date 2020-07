TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Trauma Medical Director Dr. Wael Khreiss joined the KSNT morning show to talk about firework safety going into the 4th of July weekend.

Some of his tips include:

Do not wear loose clothing.

Never set off fireworks around dry grass or indoors.

Always have a proper fire extinguisher nearby or a bucket of water.

Always supervise children.

To learn more safety tips, statistics and find safe alternative options, watch the full interview above.