Stormont Vail turns on Topeka lights with gifts for those in need

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The capital city is getting a little brighter Tuesday, thanks to a local hospital.

Stormont Vail Health flipped the switch for a holiday light display at Tuesday evening’s “Warm and Thankful” event. Every year, the health center gathers gifts for those in need. This year, they teamed up with the Topeka Rescue Mission to collect gloves, coats, and hot hand packets.

“It gives us a chance to give back to support the community. It’s always important year-round to support the underserved, those with great need. This time of year is important, it gives all of us a chance to participate,” Stormont Vail President Rob Kenagy said.

He says the collection drive and tonight’s ceremony mean a lot to the staff, especially after a tough year in healthcare.