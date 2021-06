This image released by Pinkfong shows. scene from the modified “Baby Shark” video, reworked to teach kids good hygiene to combat COVID-19. The company has debuted the “Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” video and now has started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song. (Pinkfong via AP)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center construction is nearing completion and will soon be hosting live events.

“We are beyond thrilled to be hosting live events again,” Allie Geist said.”We’re so excited.”

The multi-million dollar renovations are wrapping as the center prepares to open one of its upcoming live events.

Renovations include a grand lobby with an escalator.

Baby Shark Live! will be on stage June 6, and later this summer Hank Williams Jr. will perform.