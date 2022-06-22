An overnight fire in Manhattan kept firefighters busy as storms moved through the area. (Courtesy Photo/Manhattan Fire Department)

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Overnight storms may be the cause of two attic fires in Manhattan at two homes right next to each other.

First responders believe the fires may be due to storm damage to the electrical service supplying both houses, according to the Manhattan Fire Department.

At 1:30 a.m., the Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2300 Blueberry Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the attic. Crews made their way to the attic and were putting out the fire when they were told by the homeowner smoke was also coming from next door, according to the Manhattan Fire Department.

Two homes on Blueberry Drive caught fire overnight. Firefighters believe the storms played a part in sparking both fires. (Courtesy Photo/Manhattan Fire Department)

The house at 2304 Blueberry Drive had a fire in the attic as well. Twenty firefighters, including crews from the Riley County Fire Department, responded to both homes and were able to put out the fires in 45 minutes.

The home at 2300 Blueberry Drive was occupied at the time and sustained more than $65,000 worth of damage.

The home at 2304 was not occupied and sustained approximately $25,000 worth of damage, according to the Manhattan Fire Department.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.