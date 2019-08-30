Storms cause tree damage and power outages

Overnight storms raced across northeast Kansas leaving many without power and fallen trees on the streets.

In Wamego, early Friday morning storms caused various power outages and numerous trees to fall victim to high winds. The same storms hit Emporia as well, where thousands are without power at one point. Crews are restoring power to the area. Winds were clocked at nearly 90 mph at one time at the Emporia airport. Classes were cancelled in USD 252 due to the power outages in Neosho Rapids and Olpe in southern Lyon county.

Flood warnings were also posted in the Manhattan area where Wildcat Creek was expected to reach flood levels before daybreak but no dangerous levels were expected.

A lightning strike in Manhattan damaged a home on Brookville Drive around 1:15 a.m. Friday, causing $61,000 in damage. No one was injured.

The Topeka area received anywhere from 2-4 inches of rain overnight.