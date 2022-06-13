POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local ranch which hosts camps for foster children didn’t escape the weekend’s storm damage.

Half of the roof was taken off from one of the buildings at Living Water Ranch in Pottawatomie County and several roads were covered in branches, leaving them in an almost undriveable condition. Co-owner Mike Irvin took to Facebook asking for help after the storm.

As many as 40 people showed up to clear debris off the property. It took nearly 14 hours to have the space in working condition for its next camp. Owner’s Mike and Lisa are beyond grateful for the community’s support, and they can’t wait to get back to serving these foster children.

“We’re very very very glad, very blessed that it did not affect that,” Irvin said. “We have five camps — we do five camps a year. And so, we have our first one under our belt, and four in front of us. Storm is not going to stop us, we’re going to keep doing what we do.”

The ranch is expected to be back in working condition soon. However, it will have to work around the damage. The team is restructuring its programs to the spaces that are still intact. Repairs will likely last through the end of the summer months.