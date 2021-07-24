Stormtrack Meteorologist Ryan Matoush explores the Shawnee County Fair

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Fair is in town once again this year through July 25.

The fair takes place every year at the end of July and attracts community members from across the region.

The theme of this year’s FAIR is “Everyday Heroes at the Shawnee County Fair,” honoring the service of local heroes.

Members of the 4H Club and FFA work hard all year to showcase a wide variety of skills, animals, crafts, and much more to the community.

Some of the events and activities include poultry judging, dog shows, master gardeners, horticulture, rabbit judging, welding, shooting sports (such as archery), and woodworking just to name a few.

KSNT’s Stormtrack Meteorologist Ryan Matoush got the chance to explore the fair and learn a lot about the different activities that take place there.

Members of the 4H Club and FFA were kind enough to let him try his hand at a few of these events and patiently walk him through them; growing up in Denver didn’t allow Ryan a ton of time on the farm so this was a great learning experience.