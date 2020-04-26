Stormwater drainage improvements underway in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — A major project to improve storm sewer drainage in Manhattan is underway.

Crews started construction at 5th and Fort Riley boulevard where they are installing a new concrete storm sewer pipe under the railroad tracks.

It’s part of a larger project that will include Poyntz Avenue and 6th Street.

The city’s Stormwater Compliance Engineer Bill Heatherman said it will help address drainage needs in the area.

“This is the older, historic part of the city and it’s in the flat part of the river,” said Heatherman. “It was fine for the time, but it never really had great drainage.”

Heatherman said the project is expected to take about a year to complete. You can read more about the project HERE.