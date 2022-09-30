TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kids can enjoy it and parents can feel the nostalgia in this latest Topeka exhibit.

Storyland, the newest addition to the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, is giving kids the chance to interact with their favorite stories. Life-size figures from stories like Peter Rabbit and The Snowy Day are available for children to play with.

The traveling exhibit now allows the discovery center to bring memorable children’s books to life.

“Literacy really begins for children at birth,” Discovery Center Director of Marketing Laura Burton said. “From the first moment they can hold a book, they’re learning about reading, they’re learning about letters, they’re learning about the cadence of sounds and how that works. This exhibit gives the opportunity for them to explore books and literacy, but in a very play-based, child-led way.”

You can check out this exhibit from now until January.