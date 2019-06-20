STREAM ADVISORY: Advisory in place for Cottonwood River and neighboring tributaries

A stream advisory has been issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for the Cottonwood River and neighboring streams near Emporia.

The advisory is due to a line break near South Arundel Street. The line is now being repaired by the city.

The line breakage may have caused elevated bacteria and contaminants to enter Cottonwood River and the neighboring tributaries. It’s advised to keep children and pets out of the stream until the Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinds the advisory.