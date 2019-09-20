Stream advisory issued for Kansas River from Wamego to Belvue

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A stream advisory has been issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for the Kansas River between Wamego and Belvue.

The KDHE said the advisory is due to potentially elevated bacteria levels and contaminants present in this part of the Kansas River.

They advise that if you live or have activities along the Kansas River, particularly along its north bank between these locations, do not enter the river or allow children or pets to enter the river.

They said the city is working to repair the equipment at fault.