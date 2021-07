TOPEKA (KSNT) – Frito-Lay employees have ended their strike for better working conditions and pay after nearly a month of failed debate.

Union members voted on the latest offer from the company all day Friday and votes were counted overnight.

Members voted to accept the company’s latest negotiation offer, which means the strike is now over in Topeka.

The offer included a day off every week for workers with guidelines, but no pay increase or overtime limit.