TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Residents evacuated Tuesday morning after a gas line was hit in Topeka’s Potwin area.

Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed a gas leak at West 1st Avenue and Greenwood around 10:30 a.m. They said residents were evacuating from a few homes, and that emergency crews have cleared the scene as of 11:50.

KSNT News is working to find out the cause and condition of the gas line from emergency crews at this time.