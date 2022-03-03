TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters were confronted with yet another vacant home fire Wednesday night. This time firefighters estimated $10,000 worth of damage was done to a home located at 903 S.W. 31 Terrace.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. where they found smoke coming from the single-story home. They did enter the home looking for occupants but found no one inside.

A preliminary investigation could not determine the cause of the fire. It did about $10,000 worth of damage to the house.